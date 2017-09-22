Game of Thrones is one of the darkest and most mysterious shows out there, so it's nice to know that on the set, at least, the cast and crew has a little fun. In an interview with Mashable, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the series, recalled some of the pranks they pulled on set, including a super cruel trick the writers decided to play on Kit Harington (or, as we all know him, Jon Snow).
"I think the funniest one I remember was the writers, they gave Kit Harington a script where he — where Jon Snow was in a fire," he explained to the outlet. "And he survived the fire, but his whole face had been burned off. And Kit believed it and he was like, 'Oh man, that's just ugh. I'm going to be in prosthetics for like every day. Fuck. Oh God.' And that was funny."
We do all wish we could have been there to see the look on his face — though, let's face it, we'd love to be on the GoT set no matter what's happening.
Can you imagine Jon Snow without a face? The King of the North has already been through enough. Although, despite that, Harington once told the New York Times that he couldn't picture his character benefiting from any kind of therapy.
"We know that psychotherapy is a very good thing, where we can go very in depth about what makes us 'us,' and resolve our problems," he prefaced. "But that’s not Jon. Jon doesn’t talk at the best of times. So a therapy session with Jon, I’m not sure how far the therapist would get. 'Tell me about your mother.' 'I didn’t know her.' 'Go on…'"
Luckily, this whole Jon-has-no-face plotline never happened. However, that doesn't mean he's not safe from whatever else the writers may have in store...
