Ansel Elgort's Tweet About A Controversial Rapper Was Not Well-Received

Ansel Elgort, actor and DJ extraordinaire, is facing some heat from fans after he posted some words of support for Florida rapper XXXTentacion on Twitter.
Elgort posted a screenshot of XXXTentacion's (real name Jahseh Onfroy) Instagram story, which read, "Just want to feel.... loved.." and added, "We do love you @xxxtentacion you're an artist." Teen Vogue reports that Elgort's followers reminded him that he was supporting an artist that is facing allegations of sexual abuse and domestic violence.
Though the tweet in question has since been deleted, Elgort's followers managed to screencap it and bring it to his attention. Several of Elgort's fans have asked him via DM to apologise and acknowledge the allegations currently surrounding Onfroy.
Advertisement
In direct messages with Twitter user @ProsaicBeing, Elgort claims that he didn't know anything about the allegations, saying that he liked XXXTentacion's music and that alone was enough to prompt his supportive tweet.
Pitchfork reports that last October, Onfroy was charged with "aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering." According to the testimony in the case, the survivor told the court that Onfroy threatened to kill her in addition to the physical abuse, which involved "punching and kicking" her while she was pregnant.
@AnselElgort don't support men that abuse women :/— keanu reeves fan acc (@partytimexlnt) September 21, 2017
Elgort's followers clapped back at him, saying that he shouldn't "support men that abuse women" and demanding an explanation. Elgort hasn't offered up any further comment, but his removal of the tweet does show that he knows that people are unhappy.
"I took it down when I saw the responses and figured something must have been wrong," Elgort wrote to @ProsaicBeing via Twitter DM. Teen Vogue notes that there's no way to verify that @ProsaicBeing's image is legitimate, though even with the benefit of the doubt, it would do some good for Elgort to explain himself and offer his fans an apology.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement