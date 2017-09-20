How Male Leaders Are Working To Improve Gender Inequality Through HeForShe

PwC's approach to changing things included programs such as unconscious bias awareness training for the global leadership team (so that each country or region's individual problems could be addressed with specificity), creating an annual diversity plan with specific benchmarks and targets, and reconsidering the hiring and promotional "pipeline" to be more inclusive. Moritz said today that collecting data was key, and there really has been a measurable difference: The company's global leadership team is now 47% female.