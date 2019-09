How Male Leaders Are Working To Improve Gender Inequality Through HeForShe

In the realm of education, the presidents of Stony Brook University, University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, Sciences Po in France, Nagoya University in Japan, and the University of São Paolo in Brazil talked about working to end gender-based violence and sexual assault on campus. Their reforms included bolstering the research of institutions, like Stony Brook's Center for the Study of Men & Masculinities , or creating institutions like that where none existed. On a separate panel, but equally important, Feridun Hamdullahpur, the president and vice chancellor of the University of Waterloo in Canada, talked about his institution's work to promote more women into tenured roles, so that the faculty also represented the wider community.