Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In October

October is coming. It's time to dig out your winter coat and stop worrying whether the barista thinks you're basic for ordering a pumpkin spice latte. It's also time to really make the most of your Netflix subscription.
This month, the streaming giant is adding some classic movies to its library, including The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, Notting Hill with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, and Rain Man starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.
Meanwhile, two huge TV shows are returning for a second season: last year's break-out hit Stranger Things and whip-smart teen drama Riverdale. If you're more of a documentary fan, there's an exclusive profile of American literary icon Joan Didion to look forward to.
Halloween comes at the end of the month, too, so Netflix is adding some more spooky movies including Hallows Eve and The Babysitter.
