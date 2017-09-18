Although mother! doesn’t deal with infidelity, which was at the centre of Bey and Jay’s issues, it explores the lengths to which a woman will go to save her relationship, even when that energy isn’t being returned. When Mother begins stabbing the fans that killed her son, I was reminded of Bey’s violent streak in the visuals for “Hold Up”. Mother threatening to set the couple’s home on fire seems like the direction Queen Bey was headed after “Don’t Hurt Yourself”. And Mother burning alive after actually setting the place ablaze near the end of the film — finally fed up with Him and his neglect — felt similar to Beyoncé walking through fire in the video for “6 Inch”. This song represented the moment that she was willing to walk away and focus on her own affairs. For all intents and purposes, mother! is a white woman’s Lemonade, and my friend and I sat in the theatre shook for at least five minutes after it was over, trying to process it.