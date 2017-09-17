I'm going to bed internet, but if y'all come up with the plot to whatever this movie is, I get to direct, cool? pic.twitter.com/u6yTf0FEtn— Justin Simien (@JSim07) September 15, 2017
Twitter has spoken and it wants Beyoncé and Rihanna to star in a movie together. It all started when Dear White People creator Justin Simian tweeted a photo of Bey hanging out at Rihanna's Diamond Ball with none other than RiRi herself. "I'm going to bed internet," he wrote. "But if y'all come up with the plot to whatever this movie is, I get to direct, cool?"
With that, the Twitterverse became full of ideas for this dream film that no one could believe they didn't come up with sooner. Honestly, Twitter didn't disappoint coming up with pitches that Hollywood should take note off. Master Of None's Lena Waithe even asked if she could co-write whatever film came out of this.
One idea was "Bey is old money and Riri is new money in a Gatsby-esque drama set in an alternate modern (no Trump) America." I have to imagine Carey Mulligan would enjoy this more than the Gatsby she made.
Bey is old money and Riri is new money in a Gatsby-esque drama set in an alternate modern (no Trump) America— C ⚪️J⚪️ (@busta_CJ) September 15, 2017
Another person suggest an All About Eve re-do called "Becky with the Good Hair," while someone else said they should make a "Practical Magic reboot where Bey is Sandra Bullock and Rih is Nicole Kidman." All of which sounds perfect.
The best suggestion may have been a remake the 1992 dark comedy Death Becomes Her, which originally starred Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn as rivals who end up becoming walking, talking corpses. While they didn't say who Beyoncé and Rihanna would play, they had a suggestion for the male lead. "Get Michael B Jordan in the Bruce Willis role." Seriously, I'd watch that, how about you?
It would be a chance for the two women to poke fun at all those silly rumours that they're feuding over Jay-Z. Doesn't look like they're feuding in this photo, now does it?
Go dark. Make it a remake of "Death Becomes Her." Get Michael B Jordan in the Bruce Willis role.— Chris Wiltz (@ChrisWiltz) September 15, 2017
@JSim07 is it "All About Eve" redone to be called "Becky with the Good Hair"?— Ringo Le (@ringole) September 16, 2017
Practical Magic reboot where Bey is Sandra Bullock and Rih is Nicole Kidman— ChrisCourtney Martin (@DaRealChrisCo) September 15, 2017
This isn't the first time Twitter has tried to create a film using a photo of Rihanna. The last time it was her and Lupita Nyong'o and guess what? It worked. The two are making a heist film for Netflix directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Insecure's Issa Rae.
Which means, dreams come true. So get ready for that Death Becomes Her remake with Beyoncé and Rihanna because it's happening.
