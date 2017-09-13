Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Congratulations are in order for one celebrity couple. According to a recent Instagram post, Behati Prinsloo is pregnant. The model is married to Maroon 5's Adam Levine. This will be the pair's second child together.
"ROUND 2" the Victoria's Secret model wrote on Instagram, while wearing a bikini that showed off her stomach.
Prinsloo gave birth to her and Levine's daughter Dusty Rose on 21st September 2016. Ever since, the pair has gushed over their new baby.
When accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Voice judge couldn't help but share how much he adores his baby girl.
"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," Levine told the crowd. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most."
Prinsloo shared a photo of the whole family hanging out on the dad's new star, with a sweet message in the caption.
"A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you," penned the model.
One thing that will help Levine and Prinsloo adjust to having two babies in the house? The fact that Levine's "dad instincts" are now in full gear. In an interview with E!, the Maroon 5 frontman explained to Ryan Seacrest of having a daughter:
"I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."
