Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (better known as Lady Gaga) premiered her latest work at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday night — a Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two. The doc aims to show a side of Gaga that few have been able to see before and if initial reports are correct, it hits the mark. In fact, Gaga's vulnerability is what captivated many of those in the TIFF audience.
Besides addressing career and identity, Gaga also got real about her relationships — and why they keep imploding. The film opens with the unravelling of her relationship with then-fiancé Taylor Kinney. For Gaga, breakups seem to happen when she's successful, Vanity Fair reports.
"I have people touching me and talking at me all day. And then I come home and am alone. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt [Williams]. I sold 30 million and lost Lüc [Carl]. I did a movie and lose Taylor [Kinney]," Gaga says in the film. "It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."
Gaga also addresses her relationship with Madonna, and the awkwardness between the them. In the documentary, the Los Angeles Times reports, Gaga said, "The thing with me and Madonna is that I admired her always and still admire her, no matter what she might think of me... [But s]he wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me I’m reductive."
Throughout the film, viewers connected with Gaga's openness. Those emotions are exactly what fuel people's connections to her. These connections are so strong that caught Gaga off guard by the response. A standing ovation left Gaga emotional, needing a 15 minute break before joining for the Q&A.
Gaga also allows herself to be shown suffering from chronic pain after her hip surgery, without makeup or wardrobe (sometimes topless), and more than anything as a hard worker. During the course of filming, she starred in American Horror Story and performs at the Superbowl Halftime Show
The film premieres on Netflix on the 22nd of September.
