Later, Ally and Ivy go over some business at the restaurant they own. Ally is the face of the operation and Ivy, a chef, is responsible for the menu items. But with Ally’s declining mental health, Ivy has been carrying the weight in the months since the election. It’s one of those tense scenes between married couples. Ivy needs Ally to get her shit together (I don’t blame her) but Ally feels justified in her worry over the “state of our country.” Ally gives in, vows to do better, and even offers to write the ad for their new nanny as they walk out of the restaurant. They cross the street and Ally gushes about how grateful she is that Ivy hasn’t “told anyone,” and wants to make sure Ivy forgives her. For what, you ask? Ally voted for Jill Stein in the election. They start bickering about it right there on the street corner. But there isn’t time to process the inner turmoil of a silent, white female voter because just then Kai walks by and throws his latte on both of them. He is unapologetic as the two women stand on the corner stunned. They don’t try to beat him senseless as I would have done. It’s safe to say I still don’t understand white female voters.