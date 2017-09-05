Did fan casting just become reality? Dove Cameron's cryptic new Instagram suggests we may be seeing the Descendants star on season 2 of Riverdale.
Ever since it was teased that iconic Archie Comics character and teenage witch Sabrina could be coming to Riverdale, fans have expressed interest in Cameron taking on the role. Cameron caught wind of the rumour and was admitted that she was totally onboard, stating in one interview with Shine Media that if Riverdale came calling, she would definitely join the cast.
Now the actress — who recently starred in Mamma Mia at the Hollywood Bowl — is teasing fans even more about the potential new gig with an Instagram featuring everyone's favourite witchy lady. In the caption? Simply a phone emoji.
Obviously, the fact that Cameron is somewhat randomly paying homage to Sabrina the teenage witch is a big deal — but let's not ignore that very specific emoji. There's no phone in the pic, or any reference to one within the panel. However, if one was to, say, find out that they snagged a role on Riverdale, well...it might happen within the context of a phone call, right?
I know — it's about as big of a conspiracy theory as Joaquin (Rob Raco) secretly being the Cooper family's long-lost brother. However, it also seems like exactly the kind of thing an actress who can't just make that big announcement might post to rev her fans up without spilling the tea.
It's also pretty similar to how Lili Reinhart learned she snagged the role of Betty on the series. She recently shared a pic of herself rocking an Archie Comics tee, which she said she snapped the day she booked Riverdale.
"Found this pic on my phone from the day I found out I booked the role," Reinhart wrote Twitter.
Found this pic on my phone from the day I found out I booked the role. pic.twitter.com/FnDPfwpdBe— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 5, 2017
Sadly, we'll have to wait for an official announcement to see if Cameron will be the one casting spells in Archie's hometown. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for any more Instagram clues.
