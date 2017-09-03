Ugh, bridesmaid gowns, amirite? Unless you happen to be a bridesmaid for Alaia Baldwin. Stephen Baldwin's eldest daughter let her bridal party, including sister and maid of honour Hailey Baldwin, wear black gowns in varying styles at her wedding to Andrew Aronow on Saturday.
Hailey and cousin Ireland Baldwin, also a bridesmaid, were among the several guests who shared photos and videos of the wedding at the Upstate New York restaurant and farm Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Hailey wore a halter dress with a plunging neckline, paired with a black lace choker. Ireland was in a much lacier off-the-shoulder gown.
Though their lacy black gowns made them look like goth queens, the party was anything but somber.
Alaia changed out of her big tulle ball gown and into a simpler sheath, the better to get down with the raucous Baldwin clan.
In several Instagram Stories, the ladies jump, dance, and belt out lyrics to each other along with a live band as well as a DJ's playlist.
Hailey rapped and mimed one song to her mother, Kennya Baldwin.
She also joked, "Dad said me next ... NOT," in a selfie embracing her actor father.
We unfortunately only have a still shot of Hailey's speech at the wedding.
Another famous daughter at the wedding was 19-year-old model Sailor Brinkley Cook, daughter of Christie Brinkley, who showed off her impressive dance moves (and less impressive singing voice) in a red halter jumpsuit.
Actress Alona Tal, a friend of Alaia's, posted a couple of photos of herself at the wedding, writing, "So happy for this girl. She deserves the best and that's what she got!"
