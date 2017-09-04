Issa steps outside to get some air after her and Lawrence's relationship is referenced one too many times. I don’t blame her. With some urging from Molly, Lawrence follows her out and tries to explain himself. This is a trend with Lawrence: he makes a really bad decision, realizes how it hurts a woman in his life, and then offers an apology based on his intentions instead of the actual impact. Issa isn’t interested this trending topic. Things between them get bad, fast. She calls him out for brining Aparna and blocking her on Facebook. He claps back about not wanting to see pictures of Daniel, even if Issa didn’t post them herself. He spitefully asks who else she cheated on him with, claiming that he can’t account for what she was doing in their relationship. Issa takes a cheap shot at Tasha (Dominique Perry). Lawrence calls Daniel a fake producer and Issa his jump off (a phrase for a casual fling that no one has used seriously since 2011). Lawrence doesn’t know how low of a blow it is when he suggests that Daniel isn’t a gentleman. Issa doesn’t know how low of a blow it is when she brings up Lawrence’s failed app, Woot Woot. Lawrence calls her a “fuckin hoe” — the most overused insult by hurt men everywhere — and storms off with Aparna. I told you, it's bad.