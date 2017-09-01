R29 Writers' Entertainment & Culture Picks For September

After a summer all about music singles, the album is back in a big way in September. We have selected new records by Ariel Pink, LCD Soundsystem and Miley Cyrus but we're also excited about offerings from The Horrors, Rostam, The National, Gucci Mane and Wolf Alice.
As the nights draw in, you can treat yourself to new series of some top TV shows or head to the cinema for some pretty decent fare (including – shiver – It). And, if you can leave the house again after that horror reboot, there are some incredible art shows, the most exciting of which must be Basquiat at the Barbican.