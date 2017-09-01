Here's How Much The Apartments On Your Favourite Netflix Shows Really Cost

Last month, we reported on how much the apartments in some of your favourite movies — When Harry Met Sally, Pretty Woman, Sleepless In Seattle — would rent for in today's market. (Yes, Carrie and Mr. Big's pre-war penthouse on Fifth Avenue is as exorbitantly expensive as it looked in the Sex and the City films.)
Recently, ForRent.com, the same real estate website that ran the stats on movie homes, compiled the same type of analysis for the most popular Netflix Original series.
From Kimmy Schmidt and Titus Andromedon's familiarly seedy New York basement to the D.C. townhouse in House of Cards, to the dilapidated mansion on Arrested Development, see how much Netflix' most-watched homes actually cost, ahead.