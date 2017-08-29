A story that starts with "so I met this fuck boy on Tinder" is either the best or the worst kind of story — there's no in-between. We'll let you judge this one for yourself.
A girl named Kylie said she met a guy named Braxton on Tinder and, even though she had just gotten out of a relationship, he was "so sweet and I literally felt like he was perfect for me." So far, so relatable.
Then, she decided to visit him in South Carolina (her profile says she's from Georgia), and things quickly went, well, south. "He had like no money for anything... I literally had to give him $2 for weed," she wrote in an Instagram post that was picked up by @ItsGirICodes.
Advertisement
Kylie said she gave this guy her birthday money (no report on what amount) because his card got declined at Costco. "He told me he'd get cash out to pay me back that night, but then we decided to go to Outback for dinner and he said, 'Let me just use that money to buy dinner and I'll pay you back Thursday when I get paid.'" Okay, sure.
The next day, she left because she had seen a bunch of girls "blowing up his phone." He still owed her $55 for Costco, though. But he said, "Nah actually I'm not paying you back, you voluntarily paid for my shit."
WTF. So Kylie decided to call him out and messaged his mum on Facebook. The mum ended up apologising. Best part: "I asked him to just Venmo me 'cause that's a super-easy app college students use, but you can absolutely send me a check." Props for explaining Venmo to parents.
Kylie said she got a check for the $55 from Braxton's parents, along with an apology note. "Sorry for the way our son treated you. We brought him up better than that," it says.
Like any viral tweet, this one brought 15 minutes of fame:
allllllll these girls trying to follow my finsta cause of this viral tweet ?? follow my real instagram yall, finsta is for my best friends— ∘ k y l i e ∘ (@Ky_Ky1081) August 28, 2017
[Ed. note: If you feel old and don't know what a "finsta" is, you're not alone. Read our explainer here.]
Related Video:
Advertisement