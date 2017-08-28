Insecure Season 2, Episode 6 Recap: "Hella Blows"

A little more than halfway through the episode, the girls all go to the Sexplosion, where sex-positivity is at the top of the agenda. Tiffany (Amanda Seales) signs the girls up for a blow job tutorial, while boasting about her “stellar” skills. Conversely, Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) reveals she no longer takes part in the act, after too many smelly encounters. Issa rants about not being a fan of oral sex. Both Tiffany and I don’t quite understand some Black women and their oral sex hang-ups. I’m with Tiffany on this one. There is something quite empowering about having a man’s most sensitive piece of organ under my control. To hear and feel his reactions from that incredibly intimate contact is both a bonding experience and super sexy, at least for me. The fact that we inherently degrade the act without considering context, kind of drives me up the wall. If you don’t like it, that’s fine. Don’t do it. But also, don’t shame others for enjoying the act. Claiming your desires is empowering. As always, keep in mind that sexual empowerment doesn’t entail a decree of acceptable positions and fetishes.