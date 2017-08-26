Movie stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have fabulous lives separately. When they're together, it always seems like a fun time. We can only imagine what it would be like to have a conversation with them, but it'll probably require a few hundred viewings of Titanic.
Fans were obsessed with recent photos of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio hanging out this summer. The old friends have been through a lot together. Most notably, they starred in James Cameron's hit movie, Titanic. The classic film will be imprinted on society's memory forever and apparently DiCaprio and Winslet will never let go, either.
Winslet revealed to Glamour that when the two of them get together, it's like no time has passed. He's Jack, she's Rose and whichever one of DiCaprio's yachts they might be lounging on is the Titanic. Even if they aren't seaside, the two actors tend to speak in Titanic lines.
"I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about but we're very, very close," Winslet revealed. "And sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."
It's like when you're a kid and you think you and friends can make up a secret language, except way cooler. We challenge Winslet's claim that only they can quote the lines back and forth. There must be some fan somewhere who will give them a run for their money.
When they aren't re-living their movie roles, Winslet says that they're constantly making each other laugh.
"You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much," she said. "We found ourselves saying to each other, "'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?'"
Fans may be sad that Winslet and DiCaprio don't have a romantic relationship, but having a secret language and laughing like crazy sounds like the ultimate friendship.
