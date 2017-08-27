Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In September

So, September is nearly here. Though we'll be crossing our fingers for more days that feel like summer, the famously changeable British weather is likely to deliver a few grim ones, too. And when it's damp and drizzly outside, Netflix can be a godsend.
Thankfully, the streaming giant is launching some more high-quality titles this month, including Strong Island (pictured), a gripping documentary that examines the shockwaves created by a racially charged murder.
If you appreciate a badass action heroine, you can watch Uma Thurman in both Kill Bill movies. If you prefer something gentler, look out for Our Souls at Night, a Netflix original movie starring Hollywood legends Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. And if you're a Jack Whitehall fan, you're in luck because this month, there's rather a lot of him coming to Netflix.
Click through to see every single new title – and its release date – on Netflix this September.