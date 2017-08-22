It's hard to believe we're already approaching the season 7 finale of Game Of Thrones. The only thing that makes this shorter season bearable is the news HBO just released about the ending. After much speculation, the network has confirmed that the title of episode 7 is "The Dragon and the Wolf" — and we think we know what that means, and it has everything to do with a basically-confirmed fan theory from season 6.
Most of us already associate Jon Snow (Kit Harington) with a wolf and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) with a dragon, so it's easy to think this upcoming episode will be the one where they finally get together — and they might! — but Watchers On The Wall, a news site dedicated to the series, pointed out another option. Instead of referring to two different people, the title could instead be about the two competing bloodlines living within Jon.
Last season, we learned that Jon's true mother was Lyanna Stark, sister of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), and rumoured lover of Rhaegar Targaryen. R (a dragon) + L (a wolf) = J (Jon Snow).
Plus, earlier this season Gilly (Hannah Murray) dropped another bombshell when she discovered in a book that Rhaegar got remarried (maybe to Lyanna) in a secret ceremony — meaning Jon Snow's birth could be legitimate, giving him a valid claim to the throne.
Could this episode be when all this finally comes out? It would certainly disrupt the budding romance between Jon and Daenerys to discover they're actually related (or would it?), but it would also change the entire course of the series if Jon and Daenerys both felt they had legitimate claims to the Iron Throne thanks to their Targaryen heritage.
But I'm getting ahead of myself. This is just the episode title. With the way the past episodes have gone down, there's definitely so much more in store.
