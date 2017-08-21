Lauren Conrad Was The Prettiest Bridesmaid For Her BFF

Alongside a few of her Laguna Beach besties, Lauren Conrad celebrated her friend Cassandra Herschenfeld's nuptials to Ben Katz, Entertainment Tonight reports.
Just six weeks after giving birth to her son, Liam, Conrad took her role of bridesmaid very seriously, even going as far as outfitting the rest of the bridal party in dresses from her Paper Crown line.
According to ET, the ceremony took place in Ojai, California, and fellow Laguna Beach alumnae Lo Bosworth and Christina Sinclair were also bridesmaids for Herschenfeld. It's a sweet connection, too, when you consider that Herschenfeld actually planned Conrad's own wedding back in 2014. She took a back seat for her own wedding, however, enlisting celeb planner Mindy Weiss for the ceremony.
Weiss shared a shot of the bridal party, with Conrad, Bosworth, and Sinclair included, that showed off the flowing Paper Crown dresses and plenty of love for the happy couple. The bridesmaids wore coordinating vintage-inspired grey dresses — not matching ones — with relaxed, wavy hairdos and, in Conrad's case, spangled chunky-heeled sandals. The high slit in her dress certainly showed off those shoes.
Sinclair shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps, too. She posted an Instagram slideshow that offered up a few peeks of the bridal party getting ready for the wedding while wearing matching floral-print robes and huge smiles.
"Doesn't get any better than this couple and this wedding. So much love in one place," she wrote.
Not only showing the bridal party, her snapshots showed some shots of the wedding, too, showing an amazing floral arbor and scenic vistas of Ojai that set the stage for the outdoor ceremony.
Bosworth shared a photo, too, giving her followers a pre-wedding snapshot and a slew of diamond ring emoji. Conrad's own Instagram is wedding-free, but considering that she has a new baby bouncing in her lap and bridesmaids duties, it's not surprising that she stayed unplugged during the event.
