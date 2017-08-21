Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Are Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. Byrne is pregnant with their second child, she confirmed to Australia's Jones magazine.
"I'm a little tired but feeling good," Byrne told the magazine in an interview published Sunday.
"Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."
"Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."
The set she's referring to is likely the upcoming Juliet, Naked. Byrne is also starring in the forthcoming animated movie Peter Rabbit, in which she'll play Bea.
E! News notes that the Bridesmaids star and her partner tend to be private about their personal life, so the reveal is exciting for fans of the couple. And people are already wondering what they'll choose to name their second child — Byrne and Cannavale's first child is named Rocco, so they're definitely not shying away from unique monikers. Rocco is now 19 months old, Us Weekly notes.
Advertisement
Jones asked Byrne if she thought her children would follow their parents into acting, but she thinks they might embark on a totally different path.
"I remember doing the film The Rage in Placid Lake years ago with Ben Lee, about the kid who rebelled against his bohemian parents and became an accountant," Byrne told the magazine. "Maybe my kids will want to do something really different, like run a granola company or become accountants themselves."
And even though they're both successful actors in their own rights, Byrne and Cannavale have been lucky enough to work together on three films, Us notes. The pair have co-starred in Adult Beginners, Annie, and Spy.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement