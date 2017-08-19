Alisha Coleman, a former emergency call taker at the Bobby Dodd Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, says she was fired "because of two period leaks she experienced in 2015." Glamour reports that Coleman was going through pre-menopause at the time, "which causes heavy and unpredictable periods." After the first incident, Coleman received a disciplinary notice from the Dodd Institute's site and human resource directors, and was told "she would be fired if she ever soiled another chair from sudden onset menstrual flow." After the second accident, the agency kept its promise and terminated Coleman — who had worked there for nearly 10 years.