Victoria Beckham's Latest Instagram Will Give You All The Feels

Once upon a time, Victoria Beckham had a reputation - very unfairly, it has to be said - for being a little aloof. Brilliantly, she sent up this reductive tabloid image of her with the classic one-liner, "I don’t want to be seen smiling, having fun, or eating. Perish the thought." It's one of many Victoria Beckham quotes we still can't get enough of.
But, as anyone who follows the fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice on Instagram will know, she's actually lots of fun, and super-proud off her family. In recent weeks she's shared adorable new photos of daughter Harper, revealed that Harper has become a Spice Girls fan, and even posted an all-star cover version of "Wannabe" featuring Millie Bobby Brown.
Advertisement
Now, VB has made us kind of emotional by revealing that she has pretty bittersweet feelings about her eldest child, 18-year-old Brooklyn, getting his A-level results. Sharing a sweet picture of mother and son, she wrote on Instagram: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you."
Never change, VB.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement