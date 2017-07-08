Somewhat shockingly, the Spice Girls' iconic debut single "Wannabe" came out 21 years ago today (yes, that makes us feel kind of old, too). To celebrate the song's coming-of-age, W Magazine has gathered some of the band's A-list fans for a very special cover version.
Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Riz Ahmed, Brit Marling, James Franco, Alexander Skarsgård, Milo Ventimiglia, Sanaa Lathan, and Claire Foy are among the famous faces who contributed to a "reinterpretation" of the Girl Power classic.
Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice, shared the video on Instagram, sweetly copying in her bandmates Emma Bunton, Melanie B, Melanie C, and Geri Horner née Halliwell. Check it out below.
"I'm obsessed with the Spice Girls," Millie Bobby Brown told W Magazine. "I like Sporty Spice and I usually was Sporty Spice, but I do have a soft, soft spot for Posh!"
Nicole Kidman also revealed a soft spot for the most demure Spice Girl, saying: "She's got an amazing life. I wore one of her dresses recently and I was, like, oh, this is heaven. It had the whole back out of it."
After being released in July 1996, "Wannabe" went on top the charts in no fewer than 22 countries, including the U.K. and U.S. It became such a huge hit that in 2014, a survey found that "Wannabe" might just be the catchiest pop song since the '40s.
Though the feminist credentials of "Wannabe" and the Spice Girls in general have been called into question, many young women have hailed the group's positive effect on their own self-esteem. When we looked back on "Wannabe" for the song's 20th birthday last year, Nicola, a 27-year-old personal assistant, told us: "Some people might dismiss the whole Girl Power thing as quite fluffy feminism, but I think it was a strong message that was easily digestible for young girls at the time. It did make me feel more confident; me and my friends really went for that whole having fun and owning it thing. So maybe, in a way, I'd like to think of the Spice Girls as a gateway drug into stronger feminist theories."
