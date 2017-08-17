Taylor Swift Wasted No Time — She's Already Giving Back To Sexual Assault Survivors

Taylor Swift won her groping lawsuit against radio DJ David Mueller on Monday. After her victory in court, Swift said she'd donate to organisations that help survivors — and she's already followed through on that promise.
Maile M. Zambuto, CEO of Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation, told The Huffington Post on Wednesday that Swift contacted the organisation about making a contribution.
It's a fitting organisation for Swift to choose, too. The "Bad Blood" singer is an outspoken fan of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and she even has a cat named after Olivia Benson, Hargitay's character. Swift also brought Hargitay on stage with her during a 2015 concert in Philadelphia.
Advertisement
Hargitay, who created the foundation in 2004, told HuffPost that its mission is to "transform society's response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse," with the ultimate goal of ending sexual violence.
The foundation didn't reveal the exact amount of Swift's contribution, but Zambuto told HuffPost that it was an "extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence."
"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," Swift said in a statement on Monday night. "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."
Swift's donation to the Joyful Heart Foundation is one of multiple donations she'll make to help survivors. Zambuto told HuffPost that Swift's donation will help the foundation work towards eliminating the rape kit backlog, as well as towards its other programs.
"I hope that Taylor’s very public experience — and her decision to speak out — not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity" Hargitay told HuffPost. "I'm honoured by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I'm deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation."
In addition to her charity work, Swift has also given money to help fans in the past. Last year, she donated £4,000 to the family of a fan who was killed in a car accident. She's also made donations to Louisiana public schools and to Tennessee families affected by local wildfires.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement