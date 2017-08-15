Littlefinger Explains Why He's So Evil & Obsessed With The Starks

When asked if Littlefinger’s plan to divide Arya and Sansa was just another one of his usual manipulative plots, Gillen said, "There’s always something more to it when it involves the Starks." Of course, even Gillen admits that his character hasn’t had this all planned out since the beginning. How could he have? He told NYT, "I wouldn’t say the undermining of the Stark family has been a goal. It’s opportunistic. He couldn’t have foretold that Arya was going to show up again, and that Bran was going to show up again. He has played his part in the rise of the Starks, showing up last season with the Knights of the Vale, but he will also undermine it and exploit it. That’s what he’s doing — he’s trying to drive wedges between all of them." Thanks to Aiden Gillen, we now know what drives Littlefinger's nefarious deeds, and somehow, that makes him even more interesting to watch.