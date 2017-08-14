The characters of 13 Reasons Why will be given a chance to heal from their respective traumas.
Fans are still mostly in the dark about season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, with the cast and creators only teasing small tidbits about what to expect. We know that Hannah (Katherine Langford) will return, though she won't be our narrator this time around. There will also be a slew of new faces, including Bryce's (Justin Prentice) parents, and storylines that expand on what we heard on Hannah's tapes.
One thing that we should definitely expect, according to Dylan Minnette's new interview with Entertainment Tonight's Katie Krause, is for season 2 of the series to focus on "recovery."
"[The new season] kicks off a few months after season one," Minnette explained to ET. "This season particularly is a lot about recovery."
Recovery for whom is yet to be seen — though plenty of characters deserve it. In the season 1 finale of the Netflix series, Jessica (Alisha Boe) finally opened up about her rape, something that she had been struggling to come to terms with all season long. Recovery could also be referring to physical recovery, as it was revealed in the finale that Alex (Miles Heizer) had survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The term could even refer to Minnette's Clay, who must cope with Hannah's death now that her tapes have been passed on.
Healing may be a big part of the show, but that doesn't mean that the series won't explore difficult material. (Like, say, a possible school shooting at the hands of Tyler, as was teased in the finale?) Minnette told ET's Krause:
"I'm sure we're all heading in some dark directions again. I think anybody would be surprised if we weren't."
No matter what direction season 2 takes, it can't arrive on Netflix fast enough.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
