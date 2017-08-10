Who doesn't remember crowding around the television set during the Aaron Carter episode of Lizzie McGuire? 20-year-old Chloë Grace Moretz certainly does. She confessed to having a childhood crush on him in Variety's cover story, but I bet she didn't expect for him to respond this way.
Aaron Carter was like the early 2000s version of late 2000s Justin Bieber. Girls loved him for his charisma, frosty blond hair, and his catchy pop songs. He was such a catch, he landed Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, who were both Disney It girls. Iconic. Well, the boy of everyone's early aughts dreams just asked out Chloë Grace Moretz after finding out she had a crush on him. This is 100% the plot of a Disney Channel Original Movie and we love it.
During her Variety cover photoshoot, Moretz was asked who her childhood celebrity crush is and she immediately replied Aaron Carter. "When I was 4 years old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool," she went on. "My friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we'll meet."Well, she doesn't have to wonder much longer. After hearing the news, Aaron Carter, 29, took to Twitter to reply.
Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. ? https://t.co/7iYrXFjAVl— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017
The Variety cover star hasn't publicly replied, yet, but that might just be due to shock. Even if they don't start a romantic relationship, these two have one pretty big thing in common: they were both child stars. That's such a unique position to be in that I'm sure they have some stories to swap. We can't wait to see where this takes them!
