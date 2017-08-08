There Was Another Celebrity Cameo On Game Of Thrones & You Probably Missed It

Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones was not to be missed for many reasons: the Stark family reunion, Missandei and Dany's not-so-subtle chat about getting down with Grey Worm, and, most notably, that absolutely bananas battle scene in which a dragon roasted the Lannister army. But through the eruption of flames, you may have missed an incredible celebrity cameo from one of New York's hottest baseball players.
We're talking, of course, about Mets player Noah Syndergaard, whose long blonde locks and killer curveball have helped him become one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.
As Deadspin notes, the 24-year-old star had a chance to show off his arm in "The Spoils of War," when he valiantly repped the Lannisters during the aforementioned battle and threw a massive spear.
You can relive the moment below.
.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr— Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017
Syndergaard recently sat down with Sports Illustrated and gushed about his experience on set, calling it a "dream come true."
"I think it's the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in Game of Thrones is an unbelievable feeling," he said during the on-camera interview.
And if you thought he couldn't get any cooler, Syndergaard admitted that he owes his fandom to his mother.
"I went over to Spain, I took my parents over there 'cause if it was not for my mom I wouldn't even be a fan of the show — she's the one who actually got me on it, which is kind of awkward to watch with your mother, but it was a good time."
While the show aired, he defended his troop's crispy defeat on the show by tweeting: "To my sides defense....they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! At least I didn't throw behind him."
