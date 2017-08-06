The world may be patiently waiting for season 2 of Riverdale to premiere, but show's star, Lili Reinhart, is taking the time to commemorate the moment she became Betty Cooper.
The iconic Archie Comics character may seem like a perfect fit for Reinhart, but that didn't mean the actress didn't go through a nail-biting audition process in order to score the part. Waiting for that life-changing phone call likely wasn't easy, but it was all worth it for Reinhart to become one-half of our favourite ship, Bughead. (That's Jughead and Betty, for the uninitiated.)
How did Reinhart celebrate landing the part? With a selfie, of course.
Reinhart took to Twitter to share the throwback pic, and it's hard to imagine a time when she ever wasn't sleuthing to find Jason Blossom's real killer.
"Found this pic on my phone from the day I found out I booked the role."
Found this pic on my phone from the day I found out I booked the role. pic.twitter.com/FnDPfwpdBe— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 5, 2017
The shirt appropriately says "Team Betty," though Riverdale has done a pretty great job not pitting Betty and Veronica (Camila Mendes) against one another, despite their once shared romantic interest in Archie (K.J. Apa). In fact, Riverdale has made Betty and Veronica true BFFs, rather than frenemies.
As for where Reinhart scored the shirt? Well, co-star Shannon Purser, who plays Ethel on the series, had the very same question:
"did you buy the shirt before you got the role, though," she pondered.
did you buy the shirt before you got the role, though— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) August 5, 2017
"Was gifted to me earlier that day by @WriterRAS," replied Reinhart, referring to Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.
Reinhart may be taking a trip down memory lane, but her Riverdale character will also be forced to confront her history — specifically, her family's. The season 1 finale revealed that Betty has a secret brother, and if it's not Joaquin (Rob Raco), I'm losing £20 in a bet.
Only time will tell what's next for both Reinhart and Betty, but here's hoping the actress keeps finding cute throwback pics in her camera roll.
