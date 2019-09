Hilary Duff Takes Back The Beach With An Instagram Shutting Down Body Shamers

We're not going to link to any news sites or comments that shamed her body, but Duff is right when she describes the proliferation of "celeb flaws" in tabloids, as she describes it. It's a toxic part of our culture that exemplifies the idea that women's bodies are entitled property, that is, that ownership of our bodies extends only so far as their worth to the public's opinion of them. It's incredibly refreshing to see a celebrity be upfront and candid about the realities of body image, age, and motherhood. The fact is, bodies change, sometimes permanently , after childbirth. It's just a natural part of the human life cycle and no one, not even famous women, should be shamed for it. Duff urges women to "be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed."