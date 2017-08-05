Hilary Duff Takes Back The Beach With An Instagram Shutting Down Body Shamers

Body shamers can sit in the back row because Hilary Duff is not here for them. The Younger star took to Instagram to clap back at haters who have something to say. Duff shared a lovely vacation photo of herself holding her son Luca, 5, writing "I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them!"
Duff has been vacationing in Canada, her son's father's native country. It's incredibly unfortunate that her vacation is being disturbed by both a terrifying robbery and jerks who are making petty remarks about her body. "You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well." Can she live?
We're not going to link to any news sites or comments that shamed her body, but Duff is right when she describes the proliferation of "celeb flaws" in tabloids, as she describes it. It's a toxic part of our culture that exemplifies the idea that women's bodies are entitled property, that is, that ownership of our bodies extends only so far as their worth to the public's opinion of them. It's incredibly refreshing to see a celebrity be upfront and candid about the realities of body image, age, and motherhood. The fact is, bodies change, sometimes permanently, after childbirth. It's just a natural part of the human life cycle and no one, not even famous women, should be shamed for it. Duff urges women to "be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed."
I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass ?✌?
