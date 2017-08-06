Grey's Anatomy fans will be in for quite the surprise when they tune into season 14 of the show this fall. Megan Hunt, Owen's presumed-dead sister, will be returning to the show, but with a different look. Due to scheduling conflicts, actress Bridget Regan will not be rejoining the cast. Instead, Abigail Spencer will replace her as Megan on the long-running Shondaland show.
Spencer is best known for her role on the NBC series Timeless, but she has also appeared on Mad Men, Hawthorne, and Suits.
Regan joined the Grey's cast during season 13 as a guest star and is currently a series regular on TNT's The Last Ship with former Grey's star Eric Dane. She tweeted her support for Spencer in the role of Megan, calling her "incredible," "brilliant," and a "tip top lady."
Thanks for all the love guys! @abigailspencer is an incredible actor, tip top lady and will be a BRILLIANT Megan on #GreysAnatomy ??— Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) August 5, 2017
So far, Megan's character has been introduced through flashbacks that showed her serving in the Army and being romantically linked to Owen's (Kevin McKidd) best friend, Nathan (Martin Henderson). After finding out that Nathan cheated on her, Megan took off in a helicopter that went missing, and she was presumed dead. However, the season 13 finale revealed that Megan is still alive. Her presence in season 14 could provide tension for Nathan, who has a developing relationship with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).
Matthew Morrison, best known for his role on Glee, recently announced that he would be returning to Grey's for season 14. Kim Raver will also be reprising her role as Dr. Teddy Altman. The two-hour season 14 premiere of Grey's Anatomy is scheduled for 28th September on ABC in the US.
