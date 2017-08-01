Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is ready for some action to happen on Game of Thrones. One viewer on Reddit has a pretty plausible theory for what the young and resourceful Stark woman will do next — and it's really good. Mashable first covered the prediction, and it makes sense the more we think about it. The chess pieces are being laid out, and all we need is for Sansa to make her first move.
Here's how it will (maybe) go down: Sansa will agree to marry the slimy Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) so that she can then kill him and acquire his army for her upcoming battles against the White Walkers and the Lannisters. Whoa, but also duh!
Advertisement
Turner herself has been teasing that a much darker side to Sansa will be revealed this season, especially when it comes to the overbearing men in her life. Too long she's been the pawn, and now she's the queen. (Not literally, but let's just go with the chess metaphor.) Littlefinger is currently the only living member of House Baelish, so even though that part of the world is pretty meh, it would all belong to the Starks.
We know that Littlefinger loves Sansa, considering he told Jon Snow (Kit Harington) as much. And we know that Sansa is tired of sitting around in Jon's shadow. And we know that her younger sister-slash-assassin, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is on the way to reunite with her sister in Winterfell. Basically, Littlefinger is going to die at the hands of Sansa.
Another Reddit thread also brings up another prophecy that was once said in relation to Sansa's future: "I dreamt of a maid at a feast with purple serpents in her hair, venom dripping from their fangs," it went. "And later I dreamt that maid again, slaying a savage giant in a castle built of snow." The first bit, according to the commenters, is related to Sansa's unknowing participation in Joffrey's death. The second bit, they guess, is referring to Littlefinger's inevitable one. He's the savage giant, and she's in the castle built of snow.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement