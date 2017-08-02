Last night's Men Tell All special gave the guys vying for Rachel Lindsay's heart one last chance to speak their peace and offered ABC an opportunity to knit together some footage that would otherwise have been relegated to editors' virtual trash bins. But like the Bachelorettes before her, Lindsay paid the guys a visit, too, and let Bachelor Nation know that she did have one regret during her time on the show.
Loyal fans can probably guess that the regret isn't about an outfit or less-than-flattering lipstick. According to Us Weekly, when host Chris Harrison asked Lindsay about regrets, she didn't hesitate to bring up a name that ruffled more than a few feathers online: Lee Garrett, the potential suitor that proclaimed he found a home in the "meninist" movement.
"If I'm just honest, I'm going to be 100% honest, I'm just going to say one word: Lee," Lindsay said about Garrett. "I would have sent him home sooner."
It wasn't a one-sided argument, however. Garrett was there and ready to defend himself. The country singer apologised to his fellow contestants and told Harrison that he "was being irresponsible" tweeting about Clinton supporters as "sore losers," dismissing white privilege, and saying that he'd never date a woman who uses dating apps, even though he admits to being "trigger happy left-swiping" on those same apps.
"I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable in inappropriate times," Garrett said. "It doesn't always come off right, and I definitely learned that about myself."
For her part, Lindsay isn't harbouring any ill will. After Garrett's apology, she offered to enlighten him. "You can meet me backstage and I'd be more than happy to give you a Black history lesson and a lesson on women's rights," she said.
