Zoë Kravitz Just Landed An Incredible New Beauty Gig

Zoë Kravitz has long been one of our beauty icons. Not only can she rock a buzz cut, long locks, and every hairstyle in between, but she consistently crushes the makeup game.
She's so good, in fact, that she was just named the Global Makeup Ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent beauty.
On Monday, YSL issued a press release celebrating the exciting announcement: "Zoë will kick-start her new international role with the first of several groundbreaking campaigns — Tatouage Couture," the release reads. "She is the perfect fit for YSL's own inventive, defiant, and stylish heritage."
Kravitz also commented on her new position with the massive company, saying that "YSL Beauty has always been one of my favourite brands."
Advertisement
"Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty," she continued. "Nothing is forced, nothing is fake, but everything is bold, strong, and unafraid. I'm very excited to work with this legendary and timeless company."
The Big Little Lies star isn't totally new to YSL. In March, Kravitz became one of the brand's ambassadors, telling Refinery29 that she appreciated that the company allowed her to embrace her individuality.
"[Makeup] shouldn't be something you use to cover up," she said. "And I feel like YSL Beauty isn't asking me to cover myself up or be something I'm not. Makeup should highlight your individuality."
In the same interview, Kravitz walked us through her many beauty phases, from her preppier days to an edgier, punk-inspired look.
YSL's big announcement comes just days after Kravitz announced her collaboration with Tiffany & Co through an Instagram post.
"Zoe + Tiffany Fall Campaign" she captioned the photo, with a smiley face, heart and diamond emoji.
Advertisement