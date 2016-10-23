We've never seen Zoë Kravitz quite like this before. On Sunday, she debuted a bleached bob that's a dramatic change from the long braids that have been a central feature to her signature style.
"Blond like Frank," she captioned the Instagram selfie in a reference to Frank Ocean's newest album.
The hair transformation is an unexpected choice for Kravitz, who has spoken about the personal significance of her braids. In September 2015, Kravitz told C Magazine that she "originally did them as a joke, like an ode to the ’90s."
But over time, they took on a deeper meaning. "It still feels important, I think, to be a brown girl with natural hair," Kravitz told the magazine. "You see blond girls with the same hair in every movie.”
Though Kravitz is technically now one of those flaxen-haired girls, her look is anything but generic. Not to mention, she's still rocking a natural style and taking blonde ambition to a whole new level.
