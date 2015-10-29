Here's The Scoop On Zoë Kravitz's Badass Silver Eye Makeup

This week's InStyle Awards in L.A. brought out a parade of celebs with glowing skin and perfect 'dos — Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Diane Kruger — but Zoë Kravitz's silver eye makeup was the true beauty standout. Set against the mismatched metals in her earrings and body chain, it made her look every bit the badass we know her to be, thanks, in part, to Chanel makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua.
"[The silver eye] was ethereal and picked up the texture of Zoë's dress," Bua tells us. The trick to getting it to complement the sheer silk of Kravitz's white frock was applying portions of the powder shadow wet. The way we see it, the only way to pay proper homage to this look is to copy it. Luckily, Bua gave us the scoop.
Using the top left hue in Chanel's Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Gabrielle, Bua smudged the color on the inner corners, outer portion, and under Kravitz's bottom lashline. You can use a small, stiff brush or your ring finger for this. Don't worry; it doesn't need to be perfect!
To create added dimension on the browbone, lid, and inner eye, Bua wet a concealer brush (great for precision, as it's stiffer than an eyeshadow brush) with rose water and dipped it into the top right, silvery-white shadow. "I dabbed it back and forth on the back of my hand before 'painting' it on," Bua says. "This creates a more watery effect." Add a coat of mascara and your eyes are done — but let's not stop there.
It's important to define your brows whenever you're doing a heavy eye, to provide balance to the top half of the face. Grab your favorite product and lightly define your arches, or at least brush them up and out so they look groomed and polished. Finally, it's important to remember that since icy silver is such a cool hue, having it on the eyes can wash out even the warmest of skin tones. So be sure to give your cheeks and lips a hit of rosy color; we like Make Up For Ever's HD Blush in Rosy Plum and Burt's Bees' Lip Crayon in Redwood Forest.
And there you have it! A silver eye look with dimension and balance.
