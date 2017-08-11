R29 Writers' Entertainment & Culture Picks For August

August sees the last UK bank holiday until Christmas, so be sure to take full advantage of all the cultural offerings that occur on the final weekend of the month (we'll be at Notting Hill Carnival but you might prefer to take in the sights and sounds of Reading and Leeds).
Elsewhere, there are some top new films and docs out (we have some suggestions for ones that don't feature bombs and guns, as much of summer cinema seems to do). There is new music, too, from comeback queen Kesha and Queens of the Stone Age. Plus there is some exciting new television on offer for when you've had enough of the sun. Well, hopefully.