It’s not hard to see why the teenage girls that have built Kylie a Forbes-worthy business empire are enthralled: were I 15 again, I too might be in thrall to the Instagram feed of a fabulously wealthy teenager with an unfathomably glamorous lifestyle that appears to feature little in the way of homework, or curfews. Ever mindful of the fans that underwrite her lifestyle, the Life Of Kylie trailer sees Jenner float the dubious idea that the show is “a gift for my fans”. No doubt it’ll be full of the kind of carefully parcelled-out disclosures that are a Kardashian-Jenner speciality – revelations designed to give the veneer of authenticity and make the family’s fans feel closer to their idols, while of course stage-managed with all the precision of a military invasion. Whether the show will address many of her recent controversies, including allegations of ripping off a black-owned clothing brand , and a misguided attempt to co-opt the memories of Biggie and 2Pac for her joint clothing line with Kendall, remains to be seen.