Kendall & Kylie Apologise (& Pull Their Controversial Tees) Amid Backlash

On Thursday, Voletta Wallace, Biggie's mother, took to Instagram to express her outrage with Kendall and Kylie's graphic tees. "I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this," she wrote. "The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!" Fashionista then pointed out that the brand's Instagram removed images of the tops, and that they're no longer available for purchase on its website.