Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne (Gwendolyn Christie) are the couple to watch on Game of Thrones this season. The Wildling set his sights on the valiant female knight last season — much to the delight of fans — and Kristofer Hivju seems to be leaning into the on screen flirtationship. The actor shared a video on Instagram of himself operating two action figures — one of Brienne and one of Tormund — in what amounts to a Game of Thrones meet cute.
"Hello, my name is Tormund. And I'm a giant. That's why they call me giantsbane," the Tormund action figure (voiced by Kristofer Hivju) says. Acton figure Brienne then mauls him with her sword — yahoo for strong women!
Advertisement
Clearly, Hivku is on board for this relationship, or at least on board to tease the hell out of it on social media. In an interview for HBO Nordic posted to his Facebook page, the 40-year-old actor explained that Tormund isn't really "romantic," per se. Although, hey, romance is subjective.
"I think romanticism for [Tormund] would be eating meat in a cold tent with a fire," he said. "I'm not sure if all women think that's romantic — probably the free folk [think so]." As for Tormund's idea of a perfect date, Hivku said it would involve a "huge mountain" and a dead sheep. And, save for Sheila the bear, Brienne is the only woman for Tormund in Westeros.
Christie seems to agree. She told Access Hollywood at the season premiere that she thinks her character and Tormund would make a "very, very good couple."
At what point can we declare them the new Mulder and Scully?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement