Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones. Read at your own risk!
Even Jon Snow is surprised about that fire and ice meeting.
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke talked to Entertainment Weekly about Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow's meeting in Sunday's Game of Thrones episode. It was the first time the two characters met, and Harington told the magazine he was surprised how early in season 7 the meeting took place.
"I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don't think I predicted it quite as quickly," Harington said to EW. "But then again, you've got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer. As far as Jon knows, he's just meeting this queen he's heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he's not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man's reaction is going to be, 'Okay…' but he puts that aside, because he has to."
Clarke had a similar response about Jon and Dany's meeting at Dragonstone. "I had an idea it was coming this season, sure," the actress told EW. "It was fun to play — she doesn't like him, and she doesn't believe him."
Of course, plenty of fans on Twitter found it funny that Daenarys called herself "the last Targaryen" — especially to Jon's face. The joke isn't totally on her, though — Harington also revealed to EW that he could have blown off a cliff while filming that scene with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Luckily, Harington and Snow are both alive and well.
