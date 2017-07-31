On Sunday night's episode of Game Of Thrones, we finally saw a meeting that was seven seasons in the making: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. This was a long time coming, because while it may have taken the characters forever to come together, fans have been theorising their future since George R.R. Martin's books first dropped hints about their true connection. While the A Song Of Ice And Fire series may be the inspiration for the hit HBO show, not everything can make it from page to screen — but that doesn't stop fans from hoping that forgotten details from the books will somehow manifest in the TV series later down the line.
Jon and Daenerys' meeting resurfaced piece of ASOIAF symbolism that could mean big things for the aunt and nephew. According to Vanity Fair, the books repeatedly mention a blue rose, starting with Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna's first meeting:
"The moment when all the smiles died, when Prince Rhaegar Targaryen urged his horse past his own wife, the Dornish princess Elia Martell, to lay the queen of beauty’s laurel in Lyanna’s lap. He could see it still: a crown of winter roses, blue as frost."
Many readers interpreted the blue rose as a sign of fertility, since Rhaegar later impregnates Lyanna with Jon Snow, which gives the flower a new meaning when it pops up again in a vision that comes to Daenerys in The House of the Undying. The khaleesi sees "a blue flower growing from a chink in a wall of ice, filling the air with sweetness." Many people think that wall of ice is meant to represent Jon, suggesting, per the blue rose, that he and Daenerys will one day have a child.
Game Of Thrones has never shied away from incest before, and there's already buzz around whether or not the two will have a relationship. Could their hypothetical son be "the stallion who mounts the world," as predicted to Daenerys via a Dothraki prophecy? I'd say we're getting ahead of ourselves, but with this season going by so quickly, anything is possible.
