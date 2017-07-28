One week after his heartbreaking death, Chester Bennington's wife, Talinda Bennington, has issued a statement to Rolling Stone. In it, she expresses her grief, sadness, and relief that Bennington is free from pain.
With Bennington's death, his family's life changes drastically. He and his wife have three children together. The eldest, Tyler, is 11, and his two twin daughters, Lilly and Lila, are just 6. Bennington also leaves behind three other sons: Draven, Isaiah, and Jaime.
"How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?" his widow wrote. "The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."
Advertisement
Since the news of his death broke, fans, friends, and fellow celebrities have all taken to the internet to express their sincerest condolences. To them, Bennington writes, "I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."
Although Linkin Park's lead singer made music that brought joy to millions of listeners, he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. Through all of that, he persevered and continued making music with Linkin Park. The band was about to leave for the tour of their album, One More Light.
"He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice," she finished, "And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement