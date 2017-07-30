One pregnant woman's coworkers threw her a Bey-themed shower this week that is basically setting the new standard for office parties. It's also proof that even after the birth of Rumi and Sir Carter, we are not done worshipping Beyoncé's brilliant pregnancy announcement.
On Wednesday, Riley Andreu and a group of her coworkers at office furniture company Humanscale put together this Beyoncé bash for their colleague Katie. She posted a handful of photos of the party on Twitter and went mega-viral by the end of the week. The reason why is obvious.
"We found out Katie was pregnant with twins, and she's a huge Beyoncé fan," Andreu told E! News. "So when it came time to plan her shower at work, our team got together and came up with the Bey theme because of the Carter twins."
Their setup wasn't incredibly elaborate, but it is definitely eye-catching. First, they got Katie a donut cake topped with the sign, "OK, babies, now let's get in formation." Then they made a photo backdrop with a flower wreath that mimics Bey's famous Instagram shoot. They also made little signs featuring Beyonce lyrics for people to pose with in front of the backdrop, and, most important, provided Katie with a yellow veil for her own Bey pic.
got to help throw a Beyoncé themed baby shower today at work pic.twitter.com/xjBF5nSNyD— riley (@yelirand) July 26, 2017
"We didn't spend that much!" Andreu wrote in a reply to her tweet, once people started noticing and wondering if they could throw their own Bey-Bey shower. "Backdrop is a table cloth over a wooden palette we had, and we printed all the signs ourselves!"
Andreu later told E! that, including the flowers and donuts, they spent between $100 and $150 (£75-115) on the shower. The biggest challenge, she said, was hiding everything from Katie. "That was the hardest part because the shower was a surprise but our office is small, so we had to hide a huge wooden palette covered in flowers for a few days."
Being a resourceful graphic designer, Andreu recognised an opportunity in her internet fame. She's now selling downloads of her Beyoncé signs for $10 (£7.50) on Etsy.
