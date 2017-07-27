Game Of Thrones' Attention To Detail Is So Good You Probably Didn't Notice What Happened To These Direwolf Statues
Watching Game Of Thrones wouldn't be as mind-blowing if it weren't for the power of Reddit. Reddit fans are the best at coming up with theories and discovering hidden details about the show, and the most recent spot proves that GOT is even more impressive than we thought.
User Lardt posted a before-and-after thread on Wednesday that compared a still from the second episode of season 7 that showed the entrance to the crypt of Winterfell. You might not notice anything off about this — until you compare it to a photo of the same entrance in the earlier seasons:
Advertisement
The two stone direwolves who sat in front of the entrance have been beheaded, probably by one of the families who took over Winterfell after the Starks dispersed (either Theon Greyjoy or Ramsay Bolton). Is this beheading supposed to represent both Robb (Richard Madden) and Ned Stark (Sean Bean) losing their heads? Is it supposed to foreshadow someone losing their head in the future? Or is it just the result of Theon (Alfie Allen) or Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) finding one more way to disrespect the Starks' home?
Whatever the reason, people are loving that the show went as far as to include this small detail.
"Little details like this is what makes the show great," user postpin wrote.
"One of the biggest reasons I come here after a show," Grove-Knight added, referring to the Reddit thread. "There is so much awesomeness that I miss."
"That's actually heartbreaking," xbuck33 lamented. "I hope we see them being put back together in passing at some point."
There are a lot of things to hope for this season: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally meeting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the remaining Stark family finally reuniting — and probably a million other little things that we won't even notice until we spot them in threads like this one.
Advertisement