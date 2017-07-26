Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship has been a Hollywood staple since the two met on set in 2004. Fast forward to September 2016, however, when Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt and announced that she was seeking sole custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Until now, the 42-year-old has remained relatively quiet about what happened between the power couple, but finally opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair — whose cover she's gracing for their September 2017 issue.
The interview has unearthed a lot of tidbits we never knew (for instance, that Pitt was the one who convinced her to have their three biological children) and facts about their relationship that are pretty surprising (Jolie doesn't know anything about decorating, that was always "Brad's thing"). However, the interview takes a turn for the heartbreaking when she finally speaks about their divorce.
"Things got bad," she told the magazine. "I didn’t want to use that word...Things became 'difficult.'" However, she's adamant that they never had a negative lifestyle, and that wasn't the reason for the split.
"We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing," she cryptically explained. "[The children are] not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some...from life, from things in life."
Despite that murky answer, Jolie's answers about her ex are nothing but diplomatic.
"We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal," she explained to Vanity Fair, adding that she doesn't want anyone to feel bad for her. "I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is."
Here's hoping things get back on track.
