Wonder Woman has been a massive success worldwide. Not only did it break records at the box office during its opening weekend and become the highest-grossing domestic film directed by a woman in history, but it also has reminded women and young girls everywhere that damn straight they're superheroes.
So, when Warner Bros. announced they planned on filming a sequel, we couldn't have been more excited. Well, that's what we thought at the time.
Flash-forward a month, and Warner Bros. has given us even more of a reason to celebrate: The sequel's got a release date, y'all. Mark your calendars now for Dec. 13, 2019, when our caped heroine will once again make an appearance on the big screen.
Yay! ? can't wait for Wonder Woman 2 on 12/13/19!! pic.twitter.com/2jyYUFOhyQ— Pablo Florencio ☯ (@1pabloflorencio) July 26, 2017
The Hollywood Reporter writes that although we have a date, who will direct is still up in the air. Fingers crossed Patty Jenkins will once again get the chance to shine behind the camera.
Other exciting possibilities for the sequel could include an appearance from Charlize Theron and a cameo from original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.
But fans won't have to wait for a full year and a half before they get to see Gal Gadot in action.
Over the weekend, the actress appeared alongside Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa at Comic-Con to promote their upcoming film, Justice League, which will hit cinemas this November. Based off of the action-packed trailer, Gadot more than holds her own when surrounded by the crew of male superheroes, including Cyborg (Fisher), The Flash (Miller), Aquaman (Momoa), and Batman (Affleck).
