Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In August

Ah, August. It's supposed to be a time of holidays, flip-flops, and cocktails, but sometimes life just gets in the way. If you can't get time off work in the next few weeks, or you end up getting struck down with the dreaded summer flu, Netflix is here to help.
The streaming giant is launching more high-quality titles this month, including the ultimate #GapYearGoals movie, The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The Other Boleyn Girl, an underrated period drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman, is also on its way.
If you fancy binging on a classic British sitcom, two complete series of Richard Curtis and Ben Elton's Blackadder are joining the UK library. Fans of the horror and comic book genres are catered for too, with a new film adaptation of Stephen King's The Mist, and the eagerly-anticipated superhero series The Defenders.
Click through to see every single new title – and its release date – on Netflix this August.