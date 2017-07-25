Amber Rose and Kanye West are key participants in the giant celebrity mess that involves Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, and so many more. Rose has been pretty silent when it comes to some hurtful things West has said about her, but she finally opened up in a recent interview with Complex.
The two celebrities officially began dating way back in 2008. After two years, the pair split and Rose ended up with rapper Wiz Khalifa, with whome she has a son, Sebastian. Today, Rose seems incredibly happy with her new boyfriend, 21 Savage, and West moved on to marry Kim Kardashian.
One of the hosts of the Complex show, "Everyday Struggle," Joe Budden, pressed Rose to talk about Kanye West's mental health condition, which has been the topic of many headlines since he was hospitalised last year. At first, Rose doesn't want to answer. After some back and forth, though, Rose gives in.
"Imagine living with him," she chimes in. "That's all I'm gonna say."
Joe Budden and one of his co-hosts, Akademiks, continued to press her about her and West's Twitter fight in January of 2016. After West mentioned her son while dissing Wiz Khalifa, Rose fired back with some personal details about their former sex life.
"I still have never said anything mean about Kanye," she maintains. "This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him. He said one thing about my child..."
In the end, Amber Rose didn't let her relationship with the rapper define her.
"I could have had a reality show just off the fact that I was his girlfriend," she explained "I said 'You know what? I'm a real-*ss b*tch. I'm gonna take the high road. I'm gonna work my *ss off and I'm gonna get everything that I'm gonna get on my own."
